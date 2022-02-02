Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $374,000 Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE MNR opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.