Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

