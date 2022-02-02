Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $313,000 Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $659,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 13.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 121.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

UI stock opened at $295.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.49 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.82.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 90.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

