Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 1,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco International Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco International Development from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

