Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 74,892 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,892 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $420.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.37 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

