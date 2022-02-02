Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 193 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,857. The firm has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.10 and a 200-day moving average of $189.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

