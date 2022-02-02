Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 77.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,402 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

ROP stock traded up $12.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $454.40. 4,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,706. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

