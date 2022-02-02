Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4.61 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $650,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 99.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $226.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.70 and a 200-day moving average of $219.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

