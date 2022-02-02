Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 145,509 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 84.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

NYSE:V traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.60. The company had a trading volume of 100,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.69. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,193 shares of company stock worth $6,132,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

