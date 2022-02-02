Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) versus Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Financial Contrast

Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Media 100 and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Media 100 N/A N/A N/A Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

This table compares Media 100 and Mandiant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mandiant $940.58 million 3.86 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -14.99

Media 100 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mandiant.

Volatility and Risk

Media 100 has a beta of -1.26, indicating that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Media 100 and Mandiant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Mandiant has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Media 100 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Media 100

Media 100, Inc. engages in the manufacture of video editing software and non-linear editing systems designed for professional cutting and editing. The company was founded by Alfred A. Molinari, Jr. in December 1973 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

