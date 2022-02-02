Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Update

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 668,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Medaro Mining stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 123,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,700. Medaro Mining has a twelve month low of 0.32 and a twelve month high of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.76.

About Medaro Mining

Medaro Mining Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire interests in the Superb Lake lithium and gold property that consists of eight mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

