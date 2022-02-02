Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 177,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 237,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 848,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,956,000 after acquiring an additional 103,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.72. The stock had a trading volume of 117,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $449.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.