Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,209,000 after buying an additional 1,007,931 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Southern by 750.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,226,000 after buying an additional 907,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.09. 106,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.