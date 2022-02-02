Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.74. 456,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,573,012. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

