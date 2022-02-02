Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $135.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,388. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.56%.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

