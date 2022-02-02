Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 539.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5,260.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.21. The company had a trading volume of 46,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $501.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.29. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $436.43 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

