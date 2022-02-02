McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 752.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,732 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of McKesson worth $17,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 633.8% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in McKesson by 5.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.06. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $258.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,805 shares of company stock worth $10,797,681 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

