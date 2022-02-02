MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 167 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,805 shares of company stock worth $10,797,681 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

McKesson stock opened at $256.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.06. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $258.28. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

