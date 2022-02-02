MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 27.6% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.20.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

