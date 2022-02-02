MCF Advisors LLC Buys 299 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average of $167.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

