MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 249.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

