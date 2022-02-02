MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 161 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of CME opened at $232.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.69 and a 1 year high of $234.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

