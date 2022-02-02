McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) VP Lisa Manzone Sells 34,072 Shares

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MKC opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average is $87.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

