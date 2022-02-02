Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Down 28.6% in January

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 607,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,934,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MATW traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,230. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

