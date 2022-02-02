Matthew Donald Hudson Acquires 37,500 Shares of MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Matthew Donald Hudson acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £15,375 ($20,670.88).

Matthew Donald Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Matthew Donald Hudson bought 26,041 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £10,155.99 ($13,654.19).

On Wednesday, December 1st, Matthew Donald Hudson bought 42,553 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £19,999.91 ($26,888.83).

Shares of MJH stock opened at GBX 41 ($0.55) on Wednesday. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 35.02 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 59 ($0.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.79 million and a PE ratio of -12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.27%.

MJ Hudson Group Company Profile

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

