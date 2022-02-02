Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Short Interest Update

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,030,000 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 14,600,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Matterport stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

