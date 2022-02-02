Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.30 and last traded at $94.60. Approximately 5,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 338,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.09.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

In other Matson news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $636,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $453,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

