Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $101.00 and last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 191451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.70.

The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. National Pension Service increased its position in Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Match Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Match Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average of $142.91.

About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.