Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Earnings Results

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of MTCH opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.91.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.