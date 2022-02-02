Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Match Group in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.91. Match Group has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

