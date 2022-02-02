Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $901,076.08 and $57,001.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.17 or 0.07203262 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 342.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

