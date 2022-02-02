Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 121 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $43,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.99. The stock had a trading volume of 191,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.52. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $98.70 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

