Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 35,334 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,334 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.22. 220,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

