Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.05. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,105. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.34.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

