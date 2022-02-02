Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.55.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 153,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,702,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $21,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

