Maryland Capital Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,046 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $155,517,532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 523,057 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after acquiring an additional 357,588 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 710.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 315,736 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.86. 2,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,264. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.62 and its 200-day moving average is $246.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

