Maryland Capital Management Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.64. 575,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,838,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $198.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

