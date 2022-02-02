Maryland Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $201,455,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.61. The company had a trading volume of 41,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,948. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

