Maryland Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $45,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.09 on Wednesday, reaching $474.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,774. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $472.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

