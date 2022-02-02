Maryland Capital Management Acquires 599 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.06. 130,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,985,908. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $260.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

