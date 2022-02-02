Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Insider Llc Tmre Investors Acquires 737,900 Shares

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,988,000.

TSE MRE opened at C$10.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.51. Martinrea International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$850.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$897.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Martinrea International Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.