Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.24% of Markel worth $39,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Markel by 10.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Markel by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Markel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Markel by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,447,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

NYSE:MKL traded up $12.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,275.72. 452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,232.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,248.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $988.61 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.