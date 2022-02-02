Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 86,392 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,392 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.11% of Atlassian worth $58,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 100.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 133.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 34.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM traded down $9.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,396. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.90.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

