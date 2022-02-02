Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 25,354 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 672,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,354 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $40,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.