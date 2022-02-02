Martingale Asset Management L P Has $47.03 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,034 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.25% of Raymond James worth $47,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,030,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,949,000 after acquiring an additional 99,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.13. 5,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

