Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,534 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $62,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synopsys by 164.2% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 99.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 215.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,122,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.00.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,605. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

