Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79,104 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Target worth $75,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.80. 86,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,740. The firm has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

