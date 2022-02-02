Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of MMC opened at $153.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average of $160.35. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $110.65 and a one year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,971,000 after buying an additional 517,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after buying an additional 468,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,337,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,496,000 after buying an additional 121,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

