Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

