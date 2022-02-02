Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marriott International stock opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $171.68.
In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
