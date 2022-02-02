Mark Crawford Buys 973 Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) insider Mark Crawford bought 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.64) per share, for a total transaction of £6,976.41 ($9,379.42).

Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Team17 Group alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Mark Crawford acquired 1,137 shares of Team17 Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 745 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,388.34).

Shares of Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 720 ($9.68) on Wednesday. Team17 Group plc has a one year low of GBX 382 ($5.14) and a one year high of GBX 870 ($11.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £946.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 734.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 752.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.43) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.55) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.55) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Team17 Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 846.14 ($11.38).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.