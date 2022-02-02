Mark Crawford Buys 973 Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) insider Mark Crawford bought 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.64) per share, for a total transaction of £6,976.41 ($9,379.42).
Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 14th, Mark Crawford acquired 1,137 shares of Team17 Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 745 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,388.34).
Shares of Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 720 ($9.68) on Wednesday. Team17 Group plc has a one year low of GBX 382 ($5.14) and a one year high of GBX 870 ($11.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £946.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 734.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 752.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.
About Team17 Group
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.